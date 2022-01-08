After terminating his contract with Atletico Mineiro in Brazil, Chelsea legend Diego Costa became available on a free transfer.

After his contract with Atletico Mineiro in Brazil expired, Chelsea legend Diego Costa became available on a free transfer.

DIEGO COSTA is a free agent after his contract with Atletico Mineiro was terminated.

Last season, the former Chelsea favourite joined the Brazilian side in the middle of their title-winning season.

In 15 appearances, he scored four goals to help his team to victory.

But he’ll be on the move again soon.

“Diego Costa has agreed to terminate his contract with Atletico Mineiro and part ways with immediate effect,” Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on Twitter.

(hashtag)transfers (hashtag)transfers (hashtag)transfer

“The former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker will now be available for free transfer.”

(hashtag)Galo” (hashtag)Galo” (hashtag)Gal

Costa, 33, is attracting a lot of attention, and a return to Spain is a possibility.

Cadiz and Elche are both ‘in contact’ with the former Premier League star, according to Tribal Football.

GET CHELSEA AT 201 TO BEAT CHESTERFIELD IN THE FA CUP BETTING SPECIAL

Second-tier Eibar is also interested in the two-time Premier League champion.

Former Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente, 36, could be his partner.

Costa’s fans were in fits of laughter recently when he drove a tractor around the streets of Brazil.

In his brief return to his homeland, he had plenty to be thankful for.

He not only won the league, but he also won the Copa do Brasil alongside Brazil’s Hulk.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.