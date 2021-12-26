After testing positive for Covid-19, Steven Gerrard will miss Aston Villa’s next two matches, including the Chelsea match.

After testing positive for Covid-19, Steven Gerrard will miss Aston Villa’s next two matches, including the match against Chelsea.

Last weekend’s match between Villa and Burnley was postponed just two hours before kick-off due to a squabble within the squad.

Gerrard, 41, is the club’s latest employee to test positive for the drug.

“Aston Villa can confirm that head coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier League matches with Chelsea and Leeds United as he will be isolating following a positive Covid-19 test,” the club said in a statement.

This afternoon, Villa will host the Blues in one of six Premier League games that have so far survived Boxing Day.

However, Tottenham’s match against Crystal Palace is expected to be postponed, bringing the total to five.

Newcastle is scheduled to play Manchester United the following day.

Gerrard has now missed two games this season due to having to isolate.

Earlier in the season, while still managing Rangers, he missed matches against Alashkert and Celtic.

Gerrard has won four of his six games since leaving Gers for Villa, losing only to Manchester City and Liverpool.

So far, 25 Boxing Day matches have been postponed across England’s top four leagues.

Three games remain in the Championship.

Only four players have made it to League One.

Carlisle vs Rochdale was postponed late last night, leaving three League Two matches on the schedule on Boxing Day.

