After testing positive for Covid-19, Steven Gerrard will miss two Aston Villa games.

Steven Gerrard will miss two Aston Villa games after testing positive for Covid-19 in the Premier League.

This includes the home match against Chelsea on Boxing Day and the away match against Leeds on Tuesday.

Aston Villa announced on Christmas Day that their head coach had tested positive for the virus, one week after a match was postponed due to an outbreak at Villa Park.

The Premier League has stated that it has no plans to suspend the season due to Covid-19’s recent havoc in English football.

“The Board was able to make its decision this morning to give clarity to clubs and their fans ahead of Boxing Day,” the statement said.

“We apologize for any inconvenience or disruption this has caused to those fans’ holiday plans.”

“The League recognizes that this week’s decisions to postpone three Boxing Day matches will disappoint fans, and understands their disappointment at a time of year when fans look forward to attending and watching football games.”

Several teams, including three on Boxing Day, have been forced to reschedule games.

Burnley vs. Everton, Liverpool vs. Leeds, and Wolves vs. Watford have all been postponed, bringing the total number of games affected by Covid-19 to 13.

