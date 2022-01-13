After the 2006 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo went from a “scrawny” Manchester United youngster to a “middleweight boxer overnight.”

After the 2006 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo went from a “scrawny” Manchester United kid to a “middleweight boxer overnight.”

Following the 2006 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo “changed overnight,” going from “scrawny to middleweight boxer,” according to Gary Neville.

During the tournament in Germany, the now 36-year-old Portuguese star was still finding his feet at Old Trafford, having arrived at the club when he was just 21 years old.

Ronaldo, however, returned to Manchester an absolute beast, according to Neville, after helping to knock England out in the quarter-finals.

Neville, who spent six years at Manchester United alongside Ronaldo, claimed that everything changed in the summer of 2006.

“In that 2006-07 season, he was breathtaking,” Neville told Sky Sports’ The Football Show.

He was hungry, and he had a fire in his belly.

“It progressed from wanting to give up on him in those early years to when it began to happen after the 2006 World Cup.”

“When you look back at the season, it was when all of his negative characteristics vanished.”

“When a player scores 30 goals and adds 15 or 20 assists, you can put up with almost anything they do.”

“I’ve never seen anything like it on a pitch at Old Trafford in the two years I’ve been here.”

“It’s rare to say you had the best player in the world bar none, but I believe we did that season.”

“Both Sir Alex [Ferguson] and Carlos Queiroz believed in him and championed him.”

“When he returned from the 2006 World Cup, his maturity had grown.

Overnight, his physical appearance and characteristics shifted dramatically.

“He was scrawny, wiry, and not particularly strong when he became a supper middleweight boxer all of a sudden.”

“From a strength standpoint and the ability to leap, change direction, everything fell into place for him.”

“You could tell he was going to be something special right then.”

“He was incredibly driven,” Neville continued, revealing that Ronaldo’s desire for personal accolades drove him to be the best he could be.

“I only knew him professionally, but his drive was incredible.”

“He was one of the few players who made it clear that individual trophies meant a lot to him.

“While most people would say that the team comes first, he would say, ‘I want to be the best player in the world because it will help my team.’

“He aspired to be the best in the world, and what he has accomplished over the years is remarkable.”

“It’s a compulsive desire to score goals, to put in the effort every day, to be the fittest he can be.”

“Every year, he raises his standards.”

