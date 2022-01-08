After the 2021 season, a long-serving NFL referee is expected to retire.

According to reports, a long-serving NFL referee will retire after the 2021 season.

After the league’s 2021-22 season, one of the league’s longest-serving referees is expected to retire.

According to FootballZebras.com, Tony Corrente, 70, plans to retire at the end of the current season.

According to two sources with knowledge of the memo’s contents, at least seven on-field officials and one replay official will retire at the end of this season, according to a memo circulated among the officiating staff.

“Tony Corrente, a 27-year veteran referee, is one of those eight officials; his retirement is the ninth in the last five seasons.”

Tony Corrente, the referee for the #Bears-Steelers game this season that had multiple controversial calls, is retiring. https://t.co/cNKmBvnvr4 — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) January 8, 2022

Fun fact: Tony Corrente was the ref who called the obscure 12-men penalty on the #Cowboys in the 2016 NFC divisional vs. the #Packers. #Dak completed a 22-yard pass to Terrance Williams to Green Bay’s 15, but the penalty on Brice Butler killed the drive.pic.twitter.com/tw1NkSeVwT — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) November 9, 2021