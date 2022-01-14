After the 2021 season, the Ravens have announced another gruesome injury.

The Baltimore Ravens were plagued by injuries throughout the season, and five days after the season ended, they announced yet another devastating injury.

Tyus Bowser, a linebacker, tore his Achilles tendon and had surgery on it recently.

He confirmed the news in a tweet, stating that it will be a long process.

