After the accident involving CB Deshazor Everett, Washington issues a statement.

Deshazor Everett, a cornerback for the Washington Football Team, was tragically killed in a car accident on Friday morning.

Olivia Peters, Everett’s passenger, died in a car accident.

She was only 29 years old at the time.

Everett was driving north on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road when his vehicle veered off the road, struck several trees, and rolled over, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The Washington Football Team released a statement on the tragic accident on Friday morning.

The Washington Football Team released a statement saying, “We’ve been made aware of an automobile accident involving Deshazor Everett last night.”

“A passenger in his vehicle died, and we express our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends who have lost a loved one.”

“Deshazor is in the hospital right now with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Everyone who has been affected by this tragedy has our thoughts and prayers.

While we continue to gather more information, our team has notified the league office and is working with local authorities.

“At this time, we have no further comment.”

