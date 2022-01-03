After the ace’s bombshell interview, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has Roman Abramovich’s full support in the Romelu Lukaku saga.

After Romelu Lukaku’s bombshell interview, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has Roman Abramovich’s full support in the Romelu Lukaku saga.

In his feud with Romelu Lukaku, THOMAS TUCHEL has the full backing of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

After being sacked by manager Tuchel following an explosive TV interview in which he stated his desire to leave, the rebel striker returned to training on Monday.

Lukaku is now being pressured to apologize for his remarks, which have infuriated fans and even surprised those close to him.

Tuchel is considering recalling Lukaku for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg against Tottenham Hotspur.

On Monday, the two met for talks, but the club declined to comment on any aspect of the meeting or the current situation.

Tuchel, however, is said to have Abramovich’s support.

Only five months ago, the Russian spent £97.5 million of his fortune bringing the Belgian to the club.

And sources close to the player are urging him to apologize and put the whole thing behind him.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Following Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool in which Lukaku sat out, Tuchel has already suggested that the incident can be quickly resolved by admitting that ‘there is always a way back.’

Chelsea fans have backed Tuchel’s tough stance on Lukaku’s remarks, but they may not be as forgiving as the German coach.

Following this incident, the Belgian faces a long battle to regain their trust, especially since he claims to be a Chelsea fan.

Lukaku took part in a limited training session on Monday with the players who were unable to play in the match on Sunday, but he is expected to return for a full session on Tuesday.

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.

Tuchel is expected to name his final lineup on Wednesday morning.

Tuchel’s decision to bench Lukaku sent a clear message that he will not tolerate wildcat behavior or comments that could jeopardize the team’s unity.

He even suggested that he talked to senior players about the situation to get their feedback before taking disciplinary action.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS