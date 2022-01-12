After the Afcon referee TWICE ends the Mali game early, security is forced to rush onto the pitch to protect him from enraged Tunisia staff.

After the Afcon referee TWICE ends the Mali game early, security is forced to rush onto the pitch to protect him from enraged Tunisian officials.

Following a series of egregious blunders during Mali’s 1-0 win over Tunisia, security was forced to rush onto the pitch to protect the referee.

Janny Sikazwe, the match official, had a dreadful afternoon, awarding two controversial penalties, a dubious red card, and TWICE prematurely ending the game.

Before the 90 minutes are up, the referee blows the whistle…

There was no stoppage time despite VAR checks, two penalties, and a red card.

Tunisia defeats Mali 1-0 (pic.twitter.com/tPoiw7ZNGX).

Ibrahima Kone scored the game-winning goal from the penalty spot to bring the AFCON match to a close.

But it was referee Sikazwe’s shambolic performance that made the news.

Early in the second half, he awarded a penalty after Ellyes Skhiri was adjudged to have blocked Boubakar Kouyate’s shot with his arm.

With only 15 minutes remaining, Sikazwe awarded another penalty after Wahbi Khazri’s shot smacked into Moussa Djenepo’s hand.

The referee initially missed the handball and had to rely on VAR to save him.

Sikazwe then blew for full time after only 85 minutes, infuriating Tunisian officials who pointed out his baffling error.

To make matters worse, he then demanded that the game be called off early for the second time.

This time, the referee blew his whistle with 15 seconds remaining in the 90-minute game, disregarding any and all added time.

The Tunisian bench erupted in rage and stormed the field.

As things began to spiral out of control, security rushed onto the field to form a protective ring around Sikazwe.

CAF officials stormed in during the post-match press conferences to announce the match would be restarted to complete the final three minutes, which were shockingly missed, according to reports.

