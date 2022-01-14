After the All-Pro Voting, everyone said the same thing about Aaron Rodgers.

After the All-Pro Voting, everyone had the same opinion of Aaron Rodgers.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named First-Team All-Pro for the fourth time in his career and the second year in a row by the Associated Press.

Rodgers had his fourth consecutive season with over 4,000 passing yards, and his tenth overall.

While leading the Packers to the NFL’s best record of 13-4, he threw 37 touchdowns and had a passer rating of 111.9.

Rodgers was clearly the best quarterback in the NFL for the majority of the season, and he’s been rewarded for it.

Fans believe that his All-Pro victory will pave the way for a much larger prize.

Many Twitter users and NFL insiders believe Rodgers is a lock for NFL MVP. Many pointed out that Rodgers has won the MVP award in each of the three seasons in which he was named First-Team All-Pro (2011, 2015, and 2020):

Presumably, the All-Pro vote shows #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will win his fourth MVP. In 2003, Peyton Manning was the All-Pro QB but shared MVP with Steve McNair.https://t.co/9ZZ6VDPig9 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberSI) January 14, 2022

Aaron Rodgers received 34 of 50 all-pro votes at quarterback — a strong sign he’s in line to win his fourth NFL MVP. (Tom Brady got the other 16.) https://t.co/K2rW3WMoaj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 14, 2022

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers earned 34 of 50 first-team All-Pro votes. Great sign that he’ll also be MVP. — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) January 14, 2022