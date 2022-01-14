After the All-Pro Voting, everyone said the same thing about Aaron Rodgers.

Trending
After the All-Pro Voting, everyone had the same opinion of Aaron Rodgers.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named First-Team All-Pro for the fourth time in his career and the second year in a row by the Associated Press.

Rodgers had his fourth consecutive season with over 4,000 passing yards, and his tenth overall.

While leading the Packers to the NFL’s best record of 13-4, he threw 37 touchdowns and had a passer rating of 111.9.

Rodgers was clearly the best quarterback in the NFL for the majority of the season, and he’s been rewarded for it.

Fans believe that his All-Pro victory will pave the way for a much larger prize.

Many Twitter users and NFL insiders believe Rodgers is a lock for NFL MVP. Many pointed out that Rodgers has won the MVP award in each of the three seasons in which he was named First-Team All-Pro (2011, 2015, and 2020):

