After the arrest of LB Willie Gay, the Chiefs make a decision on him.

Following Willie Gay’s arrest, the Chiefs make a decision on him.

Willie Gay will play against the Bills on Sunday, according to Andy Reid, the Chiefs head coach.

After being arrested on Wednesday night, Gay practiced on Friday for the first time this week.

He pleaded not guilty to a charge of criminal property damage, a misdemeanor.

On Thursday afternoon, he was released from the detention center and is ready to compete.

