After the Arsenal vs Tottenham match, the Premier League is in talks to change the Covid postponement rules.

After the Arsenal vs Tottenham controversy, the Premier League is in talks to change the Covid postponement rules.

Premier League officials will meet with clubs in the coming weeks to discuss changes to the rules that were agreed upon at the start of the season.

According to what I’ve been told, no changes will take effect until after the winter break, which begins on Monday.

However, talks are expected to take place over the next two weeks, with the hope of changing the Covid postponement rules, which were agreed upon at the start of the pandemic.

Several Premier League executives have expressed concerns that the current rules could be abused by clubs that are unable to field a competitive first team.

“In light of the changing national picture and the decreasing number of cases within our squads, the Premier League is consulting with our clubs regarding Covid-19 postponement rules and guidance,” a spokesman said.

“The League’s current guidance was amended in December in response to the emergence of the new Omicron variant, and we will continue to monitor the virus’s effects and update our guidance as necessary.”

With only one positive Covid case, Arsenal were allowed to postpone the north London derby scheduled for Sunday against Tottenham Hotspur, sparking outrage.

Spurs expressed their “amazement” at the application’s approval.

Gary Neville, a well-known pundit, reacted angrily, claiming that clubs were now abusing the system.

Others have questioned why Premier League clubs are not required to use their academy players, as Germany and Spain are.

Arsenal was following the rules, which take the overall impact of coronavirus on a team into account.

Since December, Arsenal has dealt with at least 11 cases, as well as injuries to other players and absences from the African Cup of Nations.

To apply, a club only needs one positive case in its roster.

For their win over West Ham, Leeds United, for example, named seven academy players on their bench who had never played in the Premier League.

After the game, Leeds manager Marco Bielsa stated that they were unable to request a postponement because none of their players had Covid.

A game can be rescheduled if both teams are unable to select 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper.

However, after receiving complaints from executives and.

