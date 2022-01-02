After the Ashes debacle, Ben Stokes is the favourite to succeed Joe Root as England captain, but the all-rounder has backed his friend wholeheartedly.

Ben Stokes is the favourite to succeed Joe Root as England captain following the Ashes disaster, but the all-rounder backs his teammate wholeheartedly.

BEN STOKES is a strong contender to be England’s next captain, but he doesn’t expect a vacancy to arise anytime soon.

Despite a humiliating defeat in The Ashes, Test vice-captain Stokes, 30, is confident that his friend Joe Root will keep his job.

“I don’t sense that at all with Joe,” Stokes said when asked if he thought Root, 31, might step down.

He’s taken this team a long way and accomplished some incredible feats.

“Clearly, this series hasn’t gone as planned.

Not from a captaincy standpoint, but rather from a team and results standpoint.

“The captain and coach are the focus of attention, but there are ten other players on the field.”

Joe hasn’t given me any indications of this.”

With Australia leading 3-0 and looking to sweep the poor Poms, the England hierarchy is under pressure.

Chris Silverwood, the head coach who signed Covid and is still in Melbourne, is the most vulnerable.

Ashley Giles, the team’s captain, has arrived in Sydney for the Fourth Test, which begins late tomorrow night UK time.

Captain Root is unlikely to be fired, but he may decide to retire to focus on his batting.

“It’s your job to say, ‘Should people step down?'” Stokes added.

“Those guys in the locker room have the most important opinions, and he has our full support.”

“Captainship entails more than laying out the field, selecting the team, and making mid-game decisions.

“You want to play for a captain.”

Joe is someone I’d like to play for on a regular basis.

Chris… he’s the same way.

“You have all this excitement about their futures, but they know they have everyone’s support — and that’s all that matters.”

“As I previously stated, I’ve never aspired to be a captain.”

Joe made that choice entirely on his own.

He should not be compelled to participate.

“I’m sure Alastair Cook shared my sentiments.

His time was up as soon as he realized it.

“Those conversations haven’t gotten anywhere near Joe yet.”

Stokes’ contribution in the first three Tests has been limited: 101 runs in six innings and four wickets at 62 each.

After taking a break from cricket for a few months to focus on his mental health and repair a damaged finger, he has struggled with form and rhythm.

“I’ve been pretty average,” the all-rounder confessed.

