After the Australia row, Novak Djokovic says he would rather miss future tennis victories than get the Covid vaccine.

After the Australia row, Novak Djokovic says he’d rather miss out on future tennis victories than get the Covid vaccine.

NOVAK Djokovic has stated that he would rather not compete in future tennis tournaments than be stabbed.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion insists he is not anti-vaxxer, but believes in the right of individuals to make their own decisions.

Djokovic, 34, told BBC’s Amol Rajan that “the price I’m willing to pay” is missing out on future sporting victories.

Over his stance, the Serbian national made it clear that he would rather miss out on tournaments such as Wimbledon and the French Open.

“But I’ve always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body,” he added, adding that he had received vaccines as a child.

It comes after he was detained and then turned back at the Australian border last year when attempting to enter the country to compete in the Australian Open.

Djokovic was deported after an 11-day ordeal that included the cancellation of two visas, two court challenges, and overnight stays in an immigration detention center.

Rafa Nadal went on to win the Australian Open, breaking Djokovic and Roger Federer’s Grand Slam wins record with 21.