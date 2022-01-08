After the Australians declared, England is hoping for a draw in the fourth Ashes Test, and the openers can finally relax.

After Australia declares, England hopes for a draw in the fourth Ashes Test, giving the openers something to cheer about.

England’s ZAK CRAWLEY and Haseeb Hameed survived eleven overs to lay the groundwork for a fourth-test draw.

After Australia declared, Joe Root’s team was given an impossible target of 388 runs to win. The pair batted with relative ease.

Crawley, a Kent batsman, finished 22 not out, while Hameed will resume on day five with eight not out.

It is, believe it or not, England’s highest opening stand of the series, surpassing Hameed and Rory Burns’ 23 in the First Test in Brisbane.

England may still require some weather assistance in order to secure a draw and avoid a humiliating 0-5 defeat.

However, this was a promising start.

Usman Khawaja hit his second century of the match for Australia, a sublime 101 not out in which he made batting look easy.

Jonny Bairstow had earlier failed to convert his overnight score of 103 not out into a big hundred.

Jack Leach skied an attempted slog-sweep, Bairstow edged a catch behind for 113, and Stuart Broad top-edged a pull shot to end England’s first innings.

It meant Australia was looking to build on a 122-run first-inning lead.

Mark Wood had David Warner, the game’s first starter, caught behind after only three minutes.

In fact, the wicketkeeper took the first three Australian wickets – and it wasn’t Jos Buttler.

Because Buttler injured his left index finger trying to take a delivery from Wood in Australia’s first innings, Pope, who had been dropped as a specialist batsman after the first two Tests, stepped in as an emergency wicketkeeper.

Bairstow, the obvious replacement behind the stumps, was also injured during his century and had to leave the field.

Kent captain Sam Billings was asked to join the England Test squad instead of flying home to the UK after a stint in the Big Bash Twenty20 tournament.

And he drove from Brisbane to Sydney in nine hours.

Another England casualty, Ben Stokes, was unable to bowl in Australia’s second innings due to a side strain he sustained on day two while sending down a string of bouncers.

He is a doubt for the Fifth Test on January 10 in Hobart, but he could play as a specialist batsman.

Marcus Harris was held off Leach by Pope, and Wood coaxed an edge from Marnus Labuschagne.

In this series, Wood has a happy knack of dismissing Australia’s best batsmen.

