After the ban on all British boxing was lifted, a new fight date between Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams was announced.

The fight between CHRIS EUBANK JR and Liam Williams has been rescheduled for February 5.

The fight between the former IBO super-middleweight champion and the Welshman was supposed to take place on January 29, but it was postponed due to Covid.

The match in Cardiff, however, has been rescheduled for a week later.

Last December, Eubank Jr and Williams were set to fight in heavyweight, but the bout was postponed after Williams aggravated a shoulder injury.

The British Board of Boxing Control decided to suspend action for a month due to the surge in Omicron cases, and their second date was canceled.

“Following advice from the British Boxing Board of Control Medical Panel, boxing tournaments under the jurisdiction of the BBBofC will be suspended for the month of January,” the statement said at the time.

“Before the planned resumption of boxing in February, the Medical Panel and Stewards will conduct a further review.”

