After the Bengals-Raiders game, the NFL will issue a statement on the controversial call.

After the Bengals-Raiders game, the NFL will issue a statement on the contentious call.

NFL Will Announce Statement On Controversial Call After Bengals-Raiders Game

Per @miketirico: the NFL will be issuing a statement after the game about the Bengals’ touchdown in which a whistle was blown but the scored stood. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 15, 2022