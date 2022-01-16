After the Bengals-Raiders game, the NFL will issue a statement on the controversial call.

After the Bengals-Raiders game, the NFL will issue a statement on the contentious call.
The NFL has some explaining to do with the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
According to NBC’s Mike Tirico, the league will issue a statement regarding the Bengals’ disputed first-half touchdown.
Field Yates of ESPN tweeted, “Per [Mike Tirico].”
“After the game, the NFL will issue a statement regarding the Bengals’ touchdown, in which a whistle was blown but the score stood.”
By letter of the law, this is a dead ball for the #Bengals. Obviously it was an officiating mistake. Question is did it impact the coverage by the #Raiders? pic.twitter.com/vWHjeLTKjU
