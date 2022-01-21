After the Bills’ Australian Open victory, Jessica Pegula, the owner’s daughter, sent a three-word message.

Jessica Pegula, a tennis player from the United States, made waves around the world nearly a year ago when she won the Australian Open in an impressive upset.

No. 1 at the time

With an upset win over then-No. 1 player, the 61st-ranked player advanced to the quarterfinals.

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina is ranked fifth.

One year later, she’s still going strong in the tournament.

Pegula advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open for the second year in a row after defeating Nuria Parrizas Diaz 7-6 (3), 6-2 on Thursday.

She sent a message to the Buffalo Bills following the victory.

This weekend, the Buffalo Bills will face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Jessica had a three-word message for her team with that playoff matchup looming.

Following her victory, she wrote on a camera, “Bills, you’re next.”

American Jessica Pegula advanced to the 4th round of the Australian Open yesterday and she wrote a message on the on-court celebration camera after: “Bills you’re next :)” Pegula’s parents Kim and Terry are owners of the @BuffaloBills. pic.twitter.com/WbiNKkNEwe — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 21, 2022