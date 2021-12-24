After the Bowl Game, a Feud Emerges Between UCF and Florida.

You’d think tensions wouldn’t be high in a bowl game that is essentially a college football exhibition game.

Last night, however, Florida and UCF demonstrated that this isn’t the case.

Yesterday, UCF defeated Florida 29-17 in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl.

Things got a little heated after the game, to put it mildly.

However, as the teams were leaving the field, a UCF player and a Florida player got into a shoving match.

Things quickly spiraled out of control as the two became entangled and had to be separated.

Hundreds of players and coaches from both teams rushed into the scrum, ripping the two players apart and attempting to prevent other players from getting involved in further brawls.

The two teams were eventually split up.

Look: Scuffle Breaks Out Between UCF, Florida After Bowl Game

Look: Scuffle Breaks Out Between UCF, Florida After Bowl Game