After the Buccaneers’ most recent victory, Camille Kostek sent out a two-word message.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon in a divisional matchup.

The Buccaneers came in as heavy favorites, and they showed why right away.

Even without wide receiver Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, as well as running back Leonard Fournette, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense rolled.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown, who was returning from a three-game suspension, was a key part of Brady’s offense.

Rob Gronkowski, the star tight end, was unusually quiet during the game.

During the game, he only had one reception for 23 yards.

While he didn’t have much of an impact, Camille Kostek, his girlfriend, was just happy they won.

Following the game, the model posted a two-word message on Instagram: “Bucs win.”

The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South and stayed on top of the NFC standings with the win.

Tom Brady and the Patriots are in great shape to make another deep playoff run.

Gronk will play a key role in that achievement.

Look: Camille Kostek Has 2-Word Message After Latest Buccaneers Win

Look: Camille Kostek Has 2-Word Message After Latest Buccaneers Win