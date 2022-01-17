After the Chiefs’ victory, his mother surprised him.

In the Kansas City Chiefs’ Wild Card round victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, tight end Travis Kelce was outstanding.

The second-team All-Pro had five catches for 108 yards and a touchdown before throwing his own touchdown to seal the victory.

Kelce’s mother paid him a visit during his postgame press conference to congratulate him on his first career touchdown pass.

Donna Kelce, who had a busy day herself, dropped by her son’s press conference to congratulate him on both his individual performance and the team’s victory.

Following a hard-fought game, the Chiefs tight end was visibly overjoyed to hear his mother’s voice.

“I used to tell my mom when I was like five years old that I was going to throw a touchdown in the National Football League… I finally got it done after like nine years,” Kelce said when his mother asked how it felt to throw his first career touchdown pass, according to Harold R Kuntz.

“But, mom, that’s a good question… glad I could make you smile, love you.”

Watch: Chiefs Star Was Surprised By His Mom After Win

