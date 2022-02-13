After the club won the Club World Cup for the first time, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel claimed that “everyone is envious of us.”

A tense 2-1 victory over Brazilian side Palmeiras was secured by Kai Havertz’s 117th-minute penalty.

As a result, the Blues have now won every tournament that has been offered to them, much to the delight of the German.

“We said in the dressing room what an opportunity, everyone is jealous of us,” Tuchel said.

“As young boys, we fantasized about finals like this.”

It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and we didn’t want to miss it.

“It takes a lot of luck to score late in the game.”

We were unyielding in our efforts and refused to give up.

We refused to budge.

“We took the lead, then lost it again, but we never gave up.”

“So I think it’s deserved, but if you score late, you’re lucky.”

On 54 minutes, Romelu Lukaku’s towering header put the Premier League giants ahead, but Palmeiras equalized from the penalty spot ten minutes later.

Havertz, who scored the game-winning goal in the Champions League final in May, kept his cool from 12 yards deep into extra time to seal the win in Abu Dhabi.

Chelsea’s dressing room, which included sidelined duo Ben Chilwell and Reece James, was understandably ecstatic.

Roman Abramovich, the billionaire owner, was caught on camera applauding Havertz’s victory, but he kept his celebrations to a simple round of applause.

Mason Mount leaving the stadium on crutches was the only blemish on an otherwise historic evening.

The England captain’s ankle ligaments are suspected to have been injured, and scans in London will reveal the extent of the damage.

