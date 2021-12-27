After the Covid outbreak ravaged Rangnick’s side and Martial’s desire to leave, this is how Man Utd could line up at Newcastle.

After their recent Covid outbreak, Manchester United have all but one of their players available for their trip to Newcastle, with only Paul Pogba missing out due to injury.

Ralf Rangnick, on the other hand, will have to decide what to do with Anthony Martial, who has expressed an interest in leaving.

The Reds face West Ham and Tottenham at 8 p.m. at St James’ Park, with the goal of leapfrogging them into fifth place.

Rangnick has a total of 25 players from which to choose.

United’s last two games have been postponed due to a Covd outbreak in their squad.

Last Thursday, they also shut down their practice facility.

However, as a result of his actions, Pogba is the only player who is currently unavailable, due to a thigh strain.

Rangnick is pleased with the number of players at his disposal despite the fact that the Frenchman will be out for another fortnight.

“As you may recall, the last training session was on Thursday last week,” he said on Thursday.

“To break the chain, we had eight fewer players and three goalkeepers, and then we closed the training ground for four days.”

“And today was the third day of training this week; we began on Tuesday, trained yesterday, and trained today, and we now have 25 outfield players.”

“So, with the exception of Paul Pogba, who is still missing, everyone else is on board.”

“The last week’s progress has been very encouraging.

“We’ll train tomorrow, take a day off on Christmas Day for the players, and then have our final training session here on Sunday before flying to Newcastle in the evening.”

“As far as I could tell today in training, they’re all in good shape; all of the players did their homework, they had a schedule to train at home, and they all stuck to it.”

“So, based on what I saw at training today, I’d say the majority, if not all, of them might be available.”

“However, I must make some difficult decisions about who will be in the squad and starting XI.”

He confirmed that the French international has informed him that he wishes to leave Old Trafford.

Rangnick, on the other hand, claims that they will only sell the 26-year-old next month if it is in the best interests of the club.

United is still involved in three competitions and appears to be set for a busy season finale.

Despite reports of Seville’s interest, Rangnick claims that no one has made a move for Martial.

“Yes, we spoke,” Rangnick said.

