After the Covid outbreak’spreads,’ Arsenal may be left with a skeleton coaching staff against Man City.

Following the’spread’ of the Covid outbreak, Arsenal may be forced to field a skeleton coaching staff against Man City.

For their Premier League match against Manchester City on New Year’s Day, Arsenal could field a skeleton coaching staff.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been placed in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus for the second time.

During the north Londoners’ Boxing Day victory over Norwich, one of Arteta’s assistants, Steve Round, was missing from the dugout.

Other key members of the coaching staff may also be absent on Saturday, according to the Telegraph, amid growing concerns about the spread of COVID-19 at the club.

Albert Stuivenberg, Arsenal’s assistant coach, took charge of training on Wednesday and will lead the Gunners against City at the Emirates.

The club is still assessing the situation and carrying out its stringent testing procedures.

The length of isolation periods required for those who have already contracted the virus may also affect the number of potential absences.

The first team has had a number of positive tests, and as of Thursday morning, there is no reason to believe the Gunners will be unable to complete the upcoming fixture due to a lack of senior players.

In March 2020, Arteta tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in the suspension of football in England.

Along with Newcastle’s Eddie Howe, Aston Villa’s Steven Gerrard, and Crystal Palace’s Patrick Vieira, the Spaniard is one of four Premier League managers forced to sit out this season due to the virus.

Arsenal faces an even more difficult task this weekend, as City has won their last ten Premier League games.

The Citizens are currently in first place in the Premier League, with an eight-point lead over Chelsea in second.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football News Live Blog.