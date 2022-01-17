After the Cowboys’ loss on Sunday, an ugly brawl ensues.

Following the Dallas Cowboys’ heartbreaking postseason loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, a dozen or so fans’ emotions got the best of them.

On Sunday afternoon, the Cowboys were defeated 23-17 by the 49ers in the Wild Card round.

As the players and refs walked off the field, a few fans started throwing objects onto the field.

It was a dreadful scene that was later backed up by quarterback Dak Prescott, who was visibly enraged by the officials.

However, the obnoxious fan behavior did not end there.

Outside the stadium, a large brawl erupted between a dozen or so fans.

Please be aware that some of the images are disturbing.

Video: Ugly Brawl Breaks Out After Cowboys Loss On Sunday

Some Dallas Cowboys fans mad asl after their loss 😩😭 pic.twitter.com/fJYZOGLSiP — NoPauseTv (@NoPauseTv) January 17, 2022