After the Cowboys’ loss on Sunday, an ugly brawl ensues.
Following the Dallas Cowboys’ heartbreaking postseason loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, a dozen or so fans’ emotions got the best of them.
On Sunday afternoon, the Cowboys were defeated 23-17 by the 49ers in the Wild Card round.
As the players and refs walked off the field, a few fans started throwing objects onto the field.
It was a dreadful scene that was later backed up by quarterback Dak Prescott, who was visibly enraged by the officials.
However, the obnoxious fan behavior did not end there.
Outside the stadium, a large brawl erupted between a dozen or so fans.
Please be aware that some of the images are disturbing.
Video: Ugly Brawl Breaks Out After Cowboys Loss On Sunday
Some Dallas Cowboys fans mad asl after their loss 😩😭 pic.twitter.com/fJYZOGLSiP
Cowboys fans were throwing trash at their players 😳
