After the death of a Glasgow teen, a petition for lollipop service at a “dangerous” intersection has been filed.

After 18-year-old Aidan Pilkington was killed by a car, Linda Tait, 46, started a petition for a school crossing patroller at the Crow Road and Whittingehame intersection.

A car involved in the collision near Anniesland Cross, according to police, did not stop at the scene.

The mother of two said her actions were prompted by the recent death of her son and that she will do everything she can to keep children safe.

She wants the city council to “invest in our children’s future” and protect children from dangerous drivers.

“Many of our children cross the dangerous Crow Road and Whittingehame junction on their way to school,” she explained.

“I urge GCC to appoint a lollipop person to the dangerous intersection.

“All children should be able to walk to school safely and independently as they get older.

“Instead, we hold hands, cross quickly, skirt cars blocking the intersection, and avoid red-light violators.”

She went on to say that getting to school was causing her “psychological distress.”

The petition has already received over 400 signatures since it went live on Glasgow City Council’s website on Monday, December 20.

The petition, which closes on Monday, January 31, is open to anyone of any age who lives in Glasgow and has an email address.

Click HERE to see the petition.