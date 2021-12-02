After the death of Virgil Abloh, the fashion designer for Louis Vuitton, Lewis Hamilton pays an emotional tribute to him.

After the death of Virgil Abloh, the fashion designer for Louis Vuitton and a close friend, Lewis Hamilton pays an emotional tribute to him.

On Monday, the 36-year-old Formula One world champion posted a lengthy message on social media.

Hamilton, who is aiming for his eighth world Formula One title next month, shared a photo of the two posing together, an embrace, and a short video of the two hugging at an event.

“I’ve spent the last day trying to think of what to say, but words fail me as I try to accept the reality of Virgil’s passing,” the British racing driver wrote in a touching message to his 25.4 million Instagram followers.

“I was taken aback by the news I received yesterday.

Just a few weeks ago, Virgil and I were texting about collaborating, dreaming, and working together.

You appear for a brief moment and then vanish.

“Virgil demonstrated to us that any dream, no matter how big, can be realized.

He was a visionary who was always pushing the envelope and never letting anything or anyone hold him back.

“He was always the nicest person in the room, and in his brief tenure, he was a true game-changer, inspiring so many of us to see fashion in a new light.”

“An icon and legend who will live on in perpetuity — we will never forget what he accomplished for Black culture.”

“I owe him a huge debt of gratitude for always including me, seeing me, and supporting me.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to Shannon, his loving wife, and their two children, Lowe and Grey.”

“Time is the most valuable commodity on the planet.”

Abloh founded the fashion label Off-White in 2012, worked closely with Kanye West, and served as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection until his death in 2018.

The two struck up a friendship because Hamilton is also a fashionista.

Abloh was also an entrepreneur and DJ in addition to being a fashion designer.

He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and went on to the Illinois Institute of Technology to earn a master’s degree in architecture.

However, for the previous two years, American Abloh had been secretly battling cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

After a valiant fight, he succumbed to his illness over the weekend, as the devastating news was announced on his Instagram page.

Abloh’s Instagram post has received over 5 million likes and 157,000 comments, indicating that people are still paying tribute to him.

“I am so sorry to read this….,” said designer Marc Jacobs on Instagram.

