After the Djokovic saga, tennis star Rublev claims that Australia allowed him to enter the country WITH COVID and that he ‘isn’t testing anymore.’

TENNIS star Andrei Rublev has revealed that despite the nasty Novak Djokovic feud, he was allowed to travel to Australia with his partner Covid.

After defeating Ricardas Beraknis in the Australian Open third round, the 24-year-old Russian will face Marin Cilic.

And, ahead of that match-up, he’s revealed how his own bout with coronavirus before the Grand Slam tournament had him questioning whether he’d be in Melbourne.

Despite the fact that he was still positive for Covid when he arrived in Australia, he was allowed to stay and is no longer being tested.

“I’m not being tested personally right now because I just got over the coronavirus,” Rublev said to Sport Klub.

“I was still positive when I flew to Australia, but the level of Covid SS, as it’s known, was very low and not dangerous,” says the patient.

“I was given permission to enter the country.

In addition, I was in quarantine for over ten days.”

That news comes just days after Djokovic, 34, was deported after a humiliating vaccine spat that lasted nearly two weeks and resulted in him being barred from entering the country for three years.

The unvaccinated tennis player claimed he was exempt from visa requirements, but he was deported before the Australian Open.

When Djokovic returned to Serbia on Monday, he was greeted as a hero, and he is now in talks with lawyers about suing the Australian government for £3.2 million for “ill treatment.”

After three judges unanimously dismissed Djokovic’s last-ditch appeal to stay in Australia and chase a record 21st Grand Slam victory at the Australian Open, he expressed his disappointment.

For the second time, the Australian government has revoked his visa, citing the actor’s presence as a threat to the country’s health and ‘good order,’ as well as thwarting vaccination efforts.

They were also concerned that the star’s decision to defy Covid rules in Serbia by attending an interview despite being infected could “encourage an attitude of violation of public health regulations.”

Djokovic’s coronavirus was not disclosed to a journalist who interviewed him for the French publication L’Equipe on December 18.

When he was granted a visa to compete in the Australia Open, his positive test was used as justification for an exemption from vaccine requirements.

However, it was revealed that he greeted fans at three events while infected in December, potentially putting him in jail for breaking the law…

