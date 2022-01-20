After the Djokovic saga, tennis star Rublev claims that Australia let him into the country WITH COVID and that he’isn’t testing anymore.’

After the Djokovic drama, tennis star Rublev claims Australia let him into the country WITH COVID and that he ‘isn’t testing anymore.’

TENNIS player Andrei Rublev has revealed that despite the ugly Novak Djokovic feud, he was allowed to travel to Australia with his partner Covid.

After defeating Ricardas Beraknis in the third round of the Australian Open, the 24-year-old Russian will face Marin Cilic.

And, ahead of that match-up, he’s revealed how his own bout with coronavirus before the Grand Slam tournament had him questioning whether he’d be in Melbourne.

He was let in and is no longer being tested, despite the fact that he was still positive for Covid when he arrived in Australia.

“I am not being tested personally right now because I just got over the coronavirus,” Rublev told Sport Klub.

“I was still positive when I flew to Australia, but the level of Covid SS, as it’s known, was very low and not dangerous,” says the patient.

“I received permission to enter the country.”

Furthermore, I was quarantined for over ten days.”

That news comes just days after Djokovic, 34, was deported after a humiliating vaccine spat that lasted nearly two weeks and resulted in him being barred from entering the country for three years.

The unvaccinated tennis player claimed he was exempt from visa requirements, but he was deported before the Australian Open.

When Djokovic returned to Serbia on Monday, he was greeted as a hero, and he is now in talks with lawyers about suing the Australian government for £3.2 million for “ill treatment.”

After three judges unanimously dismissed Djokovic’s last-ditch appeal to stay in Australia and win a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, he expressed his disappointment.

The government had revoked his visa for the second time, claiming that his presence in the country posed a threat to the Australian people’s health and ‘good order,’ as well as thwarting vaccination efforts.

They were also concerned that the star’s decision to defy Covid rules in Serbia by attending an interview despite being infected’might encourage an attitude of breaching public health regulations.’

Djokovic was not told he had coronavirus, according to a journalist who interviewed him for the French publication L’Equipe on December 18.

When he was granted a visa to compete in the Australia Open, his positive test was used as justification for an exemption from vaccine requirements.

However, it was revealed that he greeted fans while infected at three events in December, potentially putting him in jail for breaking the law…

