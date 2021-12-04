After the European Super League debacle and protests, Manchester United has formed a fan advisory board to improve relations with supporters.

After the European Super League debacle and protests, Manchester United have formed a fan advisory board to improve relations with fans.

Following last season’s protests at Old Trafford, Manchester United have announced the members of their Fans Advisory Board.

The group, which will be co-chaired by barrister and lifelong United fan Christopher Saad and the club’s Group Managing Director Richard Arnold, will have seven fan representatives.

The group was formed to ensure that fans are better represented in the club’s major decisions.

Last season, the club’s attempt to form a European Super League sparked mass protests, leading to the postponement of the club’s home game against Liverpool in May.

Ian Stirling and Rick McGagh, both members of the existing Fans’ Forum, have been appointed to the board, along with Manchester United Supporters Trust Chair Jonathan Deitch and Chief Executive Duncan Drasdo.

Deborah Henry, Chair of the Manchester United Women’s Supporters’ Club, and communications consultant Oli Winton will be filling the remaining fan spots.

Dave Pennington, a retired senior civil servant and a MUST board member, has been appointed as the co-Chairs’ special advisor.

“The launch of the Fans’ Advisory Board is an historic step to ensure that the supporters’ perspective is always heard and understood right up to the highest levels of the club,” Manchester United Chief Operating Officer Collette Roche said.

“On the most important issues, this will improve decision-making and reduce the risk of fan conflict.”

“We agree with the independent Fan-Led Review of Football Governance that fans need a strong voice in the game’s governance, and we believe that our Fans’ Advisory Board and proposed Fans’ Share Scheme are in line with that important goal.”

“We are ecstatic to have attracted such a high-calibre group of people to the Board, all of whom share a strong passion for United and the ability to advocate on behalf of fans.”

“I’m excited to work with Chris and the other representatives to get the Board up and running and establish a key role for it at the club’s heart.”

