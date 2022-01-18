After the ex-QPR star was dropped from the squad, Benfica ‘will consider transfer bids for Adel Taarabt.’

BENFICA are reportedly ready to sell Adel Taarabt after removing him from their squad.

The maverick joined the Portuguese giants in 2015, but after several loan spells, he only made his first appearance for them in March 2019.

After accepting a 30% pay cut, the former Tottenham and QPR striker chose to stay in Portugal.

According to Record, a Portuguese news outlet, the 32-year-old Moroccan is now available for transfer.

Under the instructions of manager Nelson Verissimo, Taarabt was left out of the squad for the recent match against Moreirense.

He has a contract until 2023, but according to this report, he could leave this month if Benfica receives a satisfactory offer.

He moved to Benfica on a permanent basis four years ago from QPR after loan spells at Fulham and AC Milan.

Despite signing a five-year contract, the Moroccan international failed to make an impact and was quickly demoted to the club’s B-team.

In January 2017, Taarabt was loaned to Genoa, Italy, for an 18-month period before returning the following year.

Taarabt has shown flashes of his abilities throughout his career, but he has struggled to maintain that form over time.

After joining Spurs from Lens, he struggled to establish himself.

He was named EFL Player of the Year in 2011 after inspiring QPR to Premier League promotion.

