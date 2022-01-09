After the FA Cup upset, Reading fans clash with Kidderminster supporters and ‘confront Paunovic and the backroom team.’

Following the FA Cup upset, Reading fans clash with Kidderminster supporters and ‘confront Paunovic and the backroom team.’

ANXIOUS Reading manager Veljko Paunovic was concerned for his players’ safety after they were confronted by fans on the pitch after their FA Cup shock defeat at Kidderminster.

At full-time, ecstatic Kiddy fans flocked to the Aggborough pitch to commemorate the sixth-tier National League North side’s famous 2-1 giant-killing performance.

However, what began as a joyful outpouring of emotions quickly turned sour after some home fans provoked angry Reading fans into confronting them on the pitch.

Scuffles erupted, with rival fans throwing punches and at least one bottle being hurled from the visiting end.

Reading’s players were stranded on the pitch after being unable to get through the crowds to their dressing room, with Paunovic alleging that some were verbally abused by home fans.

Members of Meanwhille’s backroom staff were confronted by their OWN supporters, who were disgusted by the humiliating outcome.

Paunovic later claimed that his players were put in danger, saying, “We understand the excitement, but I was very concerned for their safety because it was too close and aggressive.”

“Everyone’s safety was jeopardized, and even worse things could have occurred.”

“It was difficult, dangerous, and unpleasant to hear what people were saying to our players and the rest of our staff.”

“We are aware of the world in which we live, and it occurs to us.”

It’s just insults, but it’s not nice because you never know when someone will go too far and do something inappropriate.

“It was bad, and I thought the best thing to do was to run inside, but I couldn’t leave my team out there, so I went inside and quickly brought the players inside and told them not to respond.”

“Tom Dele-Bashiru was insulted and attacked – just verbal insults,” the Serbian coach claims.

“I told you not to do anything,” she explained.

I don’t want to make a big deal about it, but I don’t believe this is the way it should be.”

Paunovic defended his decision to rest his best players in order to focus on Tuesday’s Championship match against Fulham.

“The Championship is the most important thing,” he stated.

“The FA Cup is a lovely and interesting competition, but we can’t risk all of our players because the Championship must come first.”

Our younger players were affected by the injury.

“We lost Alen Halilovic today, as well as Felipe Araruna, who has a knee capsule dislocation.

“It doesn’t appear to be going well for him, and he is distraught.”

