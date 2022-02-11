After the FA demanded an explanation from Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, he backtracks on claims he ‘wanted to hurt someone’ against Chelsea.

WAYNE Rooney has attempted to de-escalate the controversy surrounding his claim that he ‘wanted to hurt someone’ while playing for Manchester United against Chelsea.

After revealing that he changed his studs for the tense April 2006 match so his tackles would do more damage, the United legend found himself in hot water.

The FA demanded an explanation from current Derby manager Paul Jewell, but former Blues captain John Terry seemed to see the humor in the situation.

Rooney has since apologized for his remarks, which he made during an interview to promote a new documentary about his life.

“I have given my response to the FA as requested, and I will wait to see what comes back,” Rooney said.

“It’s private what I said to the FA, but I’m sure you’ll get an idea if you look at how I’ve said things.”

“I’ve been very forthright about my mental state.

That was my impression.

“I didn’t go onto the pitch and say, ‘Right, I’m going to hurt and injure someone,'” he said.

“Of course, I had a 50-50 tackle with John Terry, which was a good honest tackle between two players.”

“There are no problems.”

Rooney was referring to an abrasive tackle he delivered on Chelsea captain Jose Mourinho, who was forced to leave Stamford Bridge on crutches that day.

The pair were long-time international teammates for the Three Lions, and there appear to be no resentment between them.

On Monday, Terry sent Rooney a series of laughing emojis with the message, “Is this when you left your stud in my foot?”

