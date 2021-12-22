After the FA opens an investigation into allegations of racism, David Elleray, the chief of referees, will resign.

Elleray is one of the most powerful referees in England, and his role with Ifab has given him international clout.

David Elleray, the head of the referees’ office and one of the most powerful officials in world football, is set to retire at the end of the season.

Many see Elleray, 67, as a gatekeeper of English referees as chairman of the Football Association’s referee committee.

Due to his position as technical director at the game’s lawmakers, the International Football Association Board (Ifab), he has significant influence over the game’s rules.

Following a series of exclusives from me, the FA launched an independent investigation into Elleray’s behavior, which I first revealed on Friday last week.

The governing body has hired a law firm to look into new allegations leveled against the former Premier League official.

I first reported a fortnight ago that a whistleblower, who wishes to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, had come forward to the FA, alleging that a 2014 investigation into Elleray’s racist comments to a black former FA employee was a cover-up.

This is a claim that the FA categorically refutes.

Martin Cassidy, the chief executive of charity Ref Support UK and a former employee of the FA’s referee department, has since written to the governing body, alleging further allegations against Elleray, which have yet to be proven.

Allegations have been made by a number of former employees.

In light of the new allegations, FA chief executive Mark Bullingham is said to have responded to Cassidy by revealing that the governing body had hired a law firm to conduct an independent investigation into Elleray.

In the new year, the investigation will begin.

Prior to the launch of the independent investigation, I previously revealed that the FA had contacted the former employee involved in the Elleray racism incident to get their version of events.

“You look rather tanned,” Elleray said to a member of the FA staff at a referees conference in 2014. “Have you been down a coal mine?” he asked.

The FA insisted at the time that it had not received an official complaint about the incident, but after media reports, it investigated and found that Elleray had broken the FA Council Code of Conduct.

Elleray expressed regret.

David Elleray: Referees chief to step down after FA opens investigation into racism allegations