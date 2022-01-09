After the famous draw in Sydney, every England star has been rated out of ten in the Ashes 2021-22 player ratings.

Player ratings for the Ashes 2021-22, 4th Test: After the famous draw in Sydney, every England star is rated out of ten.

For Jonny Bairstow, it was a memorable Test match, but for teammates Jos Buttler and Haseeb Hameed, it was a forgettable one.

Here’s how each player rated out of 10 after England battled to a famous draw in Sydney to avoid an Ashes whitewash…

Haseeb Hameed 2: Dropped in each innings but couldn’t capitalize.

For the sixth time in a row, he has scored in the single digits.

For the final test in Hobart, it must be dropped.

Zak Crawley 7: In only his second Test since returning, the opener shone with a second-innings 77 that brought back memories of the 267 against Pakistan two summers ago.

It’s fantastic.

Dawid Malan 2: After a promising start to the series, England’s No 3 has scored just 21 runs in his last four innings, including four and three here, and his series average has dropped to 26.12.

Joe Root 4: England’s captain began the New Year with a duck after a stellar 2021.

On his final day, he put up two hours of resistance.

Allow the game to drift in the field once more.

Ben Stokes 7: No one gives more to the team than Ben Stokes, and his efforts with the bat and the ball were severely hampered by a side injury.

Despite this, he dug in with the bat in both innings, scoring 66 and 60 respectively, which proved crucial in the end.

Jonny Bairstow 8: In the first innings, he scored England’s first century on this tour.

With a suspected broken thumb, fought hard for 105 balls in the second.

The Yorkshireman has a lot of character.

Jos Buttler 1: Jos Buttler was forced to withdraw from the series finale due to a fractured finger and may have played his final Test for England.

When Australia’s second innings ended, he came out with the gloves.

A duck in the first inning was followed by 11 in the second.

Mark Wood 7: Has any bowler on an Ashes tour in recent memory given so much for so little reward? He steamed in manfully for 41 overs for just three wickets.

With the bat, he’s also capable of scoring runs in the first inning.

Jack Leach 7: After being given a chance to bowl at Australia’s batters late in the second innings of a Test, the spinner finally found some success, taking four wickets.

On the final day, he also ate 34 crucial balls to help seal the thrilling victory.

