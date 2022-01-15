After the ‘fee trebled’ overnight, Liverpool missed out on Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo just a week before transfer.

After ‘fee trebling’ overnight, Liverpool missed out on Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo just a week before transfer.

According to Phil Thompson, Liverpool failed to sign Cristiano Ronaldo just a week before he joined Manchester United after Sir Alex Ferguson outbid his rivals.

The Reds’ assistant manager revealed that his team was one of several English clubs interested in signing the Portuguese forward.

Ronaldo had previously stated that a move to Anfield would be “a dream,” with agents Paul Stretford, Jorge Mendes, and Tony Henry negotiating his departure from Sporting CP.

Thompson recalls a £4 million fee being required for his 2003 transfer to The Athletic.

“I asked what kind of salary he’d like, and they said £1 million per year after taxes,” he said.

That was a lot of money for an 18-year-old kid, but they said it could be worked out.

“It was Sunday, and I told them I needed to return to Liverpool and speak with Gerard Houllier to see what we could do.”

Gerard said he’d speak with [chief executive]Rick Parry after I gave him all of the information.

“Lo and behold, I’m at Melwood the following week when the yellow ticker on Sky Sports News announces Manchester United’s £12.2 million signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Sporting.

“It was impossible for me to believe what I was seeing.”

As Thompson claims, United had not paid the £4 million fee that had been touted previously, and he was taken aback by how the figure had changed overnight.

“When Tony got off the plane on Monday, he got a call saying he was out of the deal,” the former defender continued.

Instead, it was down to Stretford and Mendes.

“It was incredible that the fee had tripled.

“He was obviously gifted, but no one could have predicted how great he would become at the time.”

In his first spell with Manchester United, Ronaldo went on to win a treble of Premier League titles, scoring 118 goals in nearly 300 appearances.