Following the Fifa shambles, Neville and Carragher select their own World XIs, with Mo Salah appearing in BOTH and Lionel Messi absent.

With their own star-studded teams, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have weighed in on Fifa’s divisive World XI.

While the two are known for their on-air feuds, they did agree on the inclusion of one Premier League player.

Mo Salah of Liverpool was surprisingly left out of the Fifpro World XI despite being nominated for the Best Men’s Award.

The pundits attempted to make amends by ranking him first in their Sky Sports alternative picks.

The decision by FIFA to name their starting XI in a 3-3-4 formation drew criticism, as it appeared to be an attempt to cram more forwards into the equation.

In their versions, Nev and Carra used a more traditional 4-3-3 system.

Six names were chosen by the on-screen friends, with Gianluigi Donnarumma, Giorgio Chiellini, and Marco Verratti all receiving votes of confidence for Italy.

Salah and Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe were chosen as the front three for both teams.

They couldn’t agree on who should join them, however: Neville wanted Dortmund wonderkid Erling Haaland, while Carragher wanted Bayern Munich veteran Robert Lewandowksi.

Only Carragher, a Liverpool legend, named an England international in his starting lineup, with Reds right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold receiving the nod.

The absence of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo from both men’s team sheets was telling.

Messi became the seventh player to win the Ballon d’Or last year, and Ronaldo has continued to score goals for Manchester United, Neville’s former club.

However, they are passed over in a front-row shake-up at the ages of 34 and 36, respectively, and both facing criticism for their performances this season.

