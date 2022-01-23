After the first play of the game, the 49ers RB was escorted to the locker room.

After the game’s first play, the 49ers’ RB was wheeled into the locker room.

San Francisco has already lost a member of their backfield just one play into their division round game against the Packers.

49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. was carted away with an injury, according to Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman.

Schneidman tweeted, “49ers RB Jeff Wilson Jr. has been carted to the locker room.”

