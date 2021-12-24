After the flop Van de Beek move, Man Utd have been urged to sign De Jong as a Pogba replacement.

Man United are being urged to sign De Jong as a Pogba replacement after the failure of Van de Beek’s move.

If Paul Pogba leaves, Manchester United should pursue Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong.

Former Liverpool and England midfielder John Barnes believes the 24-year-old Dutchman ‘has it all.’

Pogba’s contract with United expires at the end of the season, but he has indicated that he is willing to stay.

The French star has been linked with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and his former club Juventus.

Barnes believes De Jong is the ideal replacement for him if he decides to leave United for a second time.

“Frenkie de Jong would be a brilliant signing for Manchester United,” the 58-year-old said in an interview with BonusCodeBets.

“It appears that Paul Pogba is on his way out of the club, so finding a replacement is critical.”

“Especially if that person is a young and talented player who will have the chance to become one of the club’s key players.”

“In terms of passing range, intensity, and a positive attitude, he has it all.

Manchester United’s midfield desperately needs this.

“That was their plan with Donny Van de Beek, but he’s been suffocated by other players in his position who are performing better than him.

“However, bringing de Jong in and immediately integrating him into the team and trusting him would be beneficial to both Manchester United and him.”

Due to Barcelona’s ongoing financial difficulties, they may be forced to sell some of their more prominent players in January and summer.

They have, however, managed to reach an agreement with Manchester City for a fee of £55 million to sign Ferran Torres.

If United do sign a replacement for Pogba, it will be yet another slap in the face for Donny van de Beek, another midfielder.

The 24-year-old Dutch international has struggled since joining United from Old Trafford and could leave in the summer.

