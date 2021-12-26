After the game against the Packers, Aaron Rodgers made an open admission.

Aaron Rodgers has had a toe injury for a few weeks, despite his high level of play.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback has battled through it so far, but he is concerned that he may have suffered a setback against the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Day.

On Saturday, a teammate stepped on Rodgers’ toe near the end of the first half.

He was able to temporarily fix the problem by going into the locker room at halftime, but he revealed that he was in “intense” pain.

Rodgers finished the game, but he hoped he didn’t suffer a major setback after the Packers’ victory.

According to Pro Football Talk, Rodgers told reporters after Saturday’s game, “This was the best I’ve felt in weeks.”

“This week, I did walk-throughs.”

On a Thursday that felt like a Friday, we almost practiced.

Before the game, I didn’t get a shot.

You know, I was in a really good mood.

Then, toward the end of the first quarter, I got rolled up there.

That was a bit of a stumbling block for me, but I got

Then I was stepped on right in the toe.

And it was at that point that the pain became unbearable.

At halftime, I took care of it and felt much better.

We’ve been through this for over six weeks now, so we’re hoping tonight wasn’t a major setback.”

Aaron Rodgers Has Honest Admission After Game vs. Browns

