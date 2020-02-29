After the Klinsmann scandal – Hertha’s fight against the sporting crisis

Injured goal scorer: t-online.de editor Noah Platschko explains in his video commentary why Robert Lewandowski’s failure is not a drama and which clubs could really crack on matchday 24. (Source: t-online.de)

Two clubs are currently in severe crisis. For their coaches, the upcoming games could be the last. FC Bayern meanwhile has to react to the failure of its top scorer. The matchday comment from Noah Platschko.

Before the 24th matchday there is a lot of explosive in the Bundesliga again – especially with two crisis-stricken relegation candidates. SV Werder Bremen is on a direct relegation zone, three points behind the relegation zone. The Batch postponed to an indefinite date against the weak foreign players from Frankfurt is trend-setting – also for the head coach.

And at Hertha BSC there is once again a powerful alarm after the publication of the “Klinsmann diaries”. But in addition to the Klinsmann personnel, the Berliners are also in a sporting crisis. The 0: 5 at home against Cologne was an oath of revelation. Coach Nouri is already under pressure during the away game in Düsseldorf.

FC Bayern, however, could hardly get any better at the moment. The Munich celebrated a convincing win at Chelsea. Not even Robert Lewandowski's failure is problematic for the Munich team.