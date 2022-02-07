After the Liverpool star moans about the decision, the Afcon final referee hands Mo Salah his cards and whistles.

After the Liverpool star moans about the decision, the Afcon final referee hands Mo Salah his cards and blows his whistle.

Salah faced Sadio Mane, a Liverpool teammate, in a highly competitive match for the trophy.

Victor Gomes, the Egyptian star’s official, had had enough of the Egyptian star’s complaints.

Gomes sarcastically offered Salah the chance to ref the game himself shortly before the end of the first half.

The game remained scoreless until penalties, which Senegal won 4-2.

Mane was hailed as a hero after slamming the game-winning spot-kick to Gabaski’s right at the death.

To set the stage for the Liverpool winger, Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy had saved Mohanad Lasheen’s kick earlier.

Salah was up next, and he was in tears as his Liverpool teammate delivered the decisive blow.

Egypt’s knockout game went to penalties for the third time in a row, and Gabaski looked like he could be the hero once more when he denied Mane from the spot after just seven minutes.

In a frantic start, Egypt centre-back Mohamed Abdelmonem lunged on Saliou Ciss, earning a penalty, much to the chagrin of suspended manager Carlos Quieroz, who watched from the stands.

Mane was forced to wait three minutes before taking the penalty because Egypt protested the decision.

During that time, Salah spoke to Gabaski, ostensibly giving him some advice because he knows Mane so well.

Mane came over to the Egyptian couple at one point and said something while pointing in the direction he was going.

Salah and Gabaski would come out on top after the keeper brilliantly pushed away a venomous penalty that was slammed into the middle of the goal.

When the shootout arrived, both stoppers checked their water bottles for notes.

However, it was Mendy andamp; Co who came up trumps, as Egypt only managed one goal to Senegal’s two.

Mane and Chelsea’s No. 1 will now return to the Premier League title race with one medal already under their belts.