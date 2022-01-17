After the loss, Cowboys fans were chastised for their despicable behavior.

Cowboys fans are being chastised for their despicable behavior following the team’s loss.

The loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night has left Dallas Cowboys fans reeling.

On Sunday evening, the Cowboys were defeated by the 49ers, 23-17, at ATandT Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Following a Dak Prescott rush up the middle, the Cowboys were unable to get a play off, and the game came down to one final play.

Cowboys fans were displeased with the officiating because the referee was unable to reach the ball in time, but the NFC East team made numerous errors on Sunday afternoon.

Following the loss, several Cowboys fans were said to be throwing things onto the field.

Cowboys Fans Called Out For Despicable Behavior After Loss

#Cowboys fans throwing things at their own players. Got this sent to me by one. Be better fans wow! pic.twitter.com/mlVttbFlpg — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 17, 2022