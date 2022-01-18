After the Manchester United striker denied his manager’s claims that he REFUSED to face Villa, Rangnick summoned Martial for showdown talks.

After Manchester United striker Anthony Martial denied his manager’s claims that he REFUSED to face Villa, Rangnick summoned Martial for showdown talks.

RALF RANGNICK is standing firm in his stance on Anthony Martial’s refusal to play for Manchester United.

That was the reason for the Frenchman’s absence from Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, according to the Red Devils boss.

“I will never refuse to play a match for Man United,” the player said on his social media site after denying he had refused to play.

“I’ve been here for seven years and I’ve never disrespected the club or the fans, and I never will.”

Despite the absence of any signs of injury, Martial has not trained in the last two days.

And, ahead of United’s trip to Brentford tomorrow, Rangnick stated that he would not change his mind about the forward’s statement after the Villa game that he did not want to play.

“After the press conference, I said everything that needed to be said,” Rangnick said.

On Sunday, I had a personal conversation with him about what had happened and how I viewed the situation.

The issue has now been resolved.

“He didn’t train yesterday or the day before yesterday; he’ll probably train today, and then I’ll decide whether he’s nominated or not, and then I’ll decide.”

United are desperate to sell Martial but have yet to receive a single bid or a suitable loan offer.

Because of Martial’s absence, the club was unable to name all of their substitutes for the Villa game.

Although he was unlikely to be called upon after the team squandered a 2-0 lead to concede twice late and only get a share of the points.

Rangnick is now calling for a full 90-minute performance at Brentford after being impressed by what he saw for the majority of the game at Villa Park, which he thought was better than their 1-0 cup win over the same team earlier in the week.

“When I compare our two games, the cup and the league, the league game at Villa Park, we did a lot better,” he said.

“The first 70 minutes of the game were outstanding.”

Our movement, structure, and the way we pressed in the first and second lines, as well as the way we defended our own box, all impressed me.

“At Brentford, we need to build on that, but for 90 minutes or however long the game lasts.”

Rangnick expects both Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford to be available…

