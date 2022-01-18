After the North London derby against Arsenal was postponed, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte questioned the Premier League’s ‘abnormal’ postponements.

ANTONIO CONTE has described the Premier League’s postponement policy as ‘abnormal.’

Only Covid cases, not injuries, according to the Tottenham manager.

Spurs were enraged when Premier League chiefs agreed to Arsenal’s request to postpone the North London derby on Sunday due to a lack of available players.

“This is the first time in my life that there is a league that postpones the game because of injuries,” Conte said ahead of his club’s rescheduled trip to Leicester on Wednesday night.

“This is strange, and it surprises me.”

“We have to play when there is a situation to play, not postpone games because of injuries or international duty.”

“I believe we have a major problem to solve in Covid.”

However, you can only choose to postpone this situation.

“For other situations, this is the first time in my life – and I believe I have some football experience – to see this type of decision, and it was very strange because anything can happen this way.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

Spurs were supposed to play Leicester last month, but the game was postponed due to Covid cases in the Foxes’ camp.

Spurs were enraged because they had requested that the match be postponed in order to play their final Europa Conference League group match against Rennes, which had been postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in the Tottenham squad.

However, the Premier League refused, and Uefa awarded Rennes a 3-0 victory, effectively eliminating Spurs from Europe’s third competition.

“It was a big blow to Tottenham from the Premier League,” Conte added.

You have to defend your team, and they punished us severely.

“We’re working, we’re passionate about football, and we enjoy doing it, but they have to respect our clubs and our jobs.”

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.