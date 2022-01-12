After the Ravens’ final game vs. the Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger reveals what he told the team.

After the Ravens’ final game vs. the Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger reveals what he told his teammates.

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed, all indications are that this will be Ben Roethlisberger’s final season in the NFL.

During his 18 years in the league, the Steelers quarterback has faced off against the division-rival Baltimore Ravens defense numerous times.

While it will undoubtedly be an emotional day for Roethlisberger when he finally hangs up his cleats, he is looking forward to putting an end to that grueling rivalry.

According to Sporting News, Roethlisberger said of the Ravens’ defense, “I told a lot of those guys I’m not going to miss playing with them.”

“Football is already a high-intensity sport.

But, you know, playing these guys has always been one of those situations where you wake up on Monday morning, or whatever day it is the next day, and you’re hurt.

It’s also never dirty.

It’s just good ol’ football.”

Big Ben’s regular-season career ended with a grind-it-out 16-13 overtime win over the Ravens this past Sunday, in classic Steelers-Ravens fashion.

With this win, the veteran quarterback improves to 18-11 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Roethlisberger’s career could have ended with this game, but a series of wild Week 18 results from the Colts-Jaguars and Raiders-Chargers saw his team sneak into the playoffs.

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Wild Card game on Sunday night.

Ben Roethlisberger Reveals What He Told Ravens Players After Final Game vs. Baltimore

Ben Roethlisberger Reveals What He Told Ravens Players After Final Game vs. Baltimore