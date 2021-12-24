After the rescheduled winter break, Gio van Bronckhorst addresses the Rangers trio that may miss the Celtic match.

The Old Firm’s second meeting of the season has been postponed until February.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists he is unconcerned about key Rangers players missing the rescheduled game against Celtic due to international commitments.

Nigeria’s provisional squad for the Africa Cup of Nations includes Joe Aribo, Leon Balogun, and Calvin Bassey.

The trio would be available for the trip to Parkhead on January 2 after a delayed release from their national team had been agreed, according to the Ibrox boss.

However, due to the rescheduling of the winter break to begin after Boxing Day, they may now miss a few Gers games, beginning on January 18 against Aberdeen and possibly continuing until February 6 against Hearts, with the game at Celtic Park rescheduled for February 2.

“Not at all,” Van Bronckhorst said when asked if the squad depletion scenario was a source of frustration for him.

It’s the nature of the game.

“Of course, you want all of your players to be available, but you also know that the international calendar and the league’s calendar aren’t always in sync.

“That’s the way things are.”

We’ll have to take things as they come and play the game with 11 players on the field and seven on the bench, but that’s the way things are right now.

“Frustration isn’t a good word for me.”

It’s just a matter of dealing with the situation as it arises.”

Following the Scottish Government’s announcement on Tuesday that crowd numbers would be limited, Premiership clubs voted 10-2 to postpone two rounds of matches.

The decision was made official the following day at a meeting of the Scottish Professional Football League board, and as a result, games scheduled for December 29 and January 2-3 have been rescheduled for January 17-18 and February 1-2, respectively.

Rangers and Ross County are said to have voted against the plan, but van Bronckhorst insists his team will respect the decision and prepare for the home game against St Mirren on Boxing Day, where they will try to keep their six-point lead over Celtic at the top of the table.

“It’s been a hectic week.”

We obviously heard the news that there would be 500 people (in attendance) on Boxing Day and the decision to move the event.

