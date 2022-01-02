After the Rose Bowl, a Utah player appeared to throw a punch.

After the Rose Bowl, a Utah player was seen throwing a punch.
Tevita Fotu, a Utah reserve defensive tackle who did not play in yesterday’s Rose Bowl, appeared to hit an Ohio State player after the game.
After Ohio State’s thrilling 48-45 comeback win last night, ESPN cameras captured a minor brawl between some Utes and Buckeyes.
Fotu can be seen attempting a punch at one point during the brawl.
Fotu is in the No. 1 position in the video below.
Backwards cap and 94 jersey
The Herriman, Utah native did not play in a single game for the Utes this season.
Look: Utah Player Appeared To Throw Punch After Rose Bowl
Utah player out here throwing punches after the game. pic.twitter.com/oJA8KssdSv
— Mr. Ohio (@MrOH1O) January 2, 2022