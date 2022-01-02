After the Rose Bowl, a Utah player appeared to throw a punch.

After the Rose Bowl, a Utah player was seen throwing a punch.

Tevita Fotu, a Utah reserve defensive tackle who did not play in yesterday’s Rose Bowl, appeared to hit an Ohio State player after the game.

After Ohio State’s thrilling 48-45 comeback win last night, ESPN cameras captured a minor brawl between some Utes and Buckeyes.

Fotu can be seen attempting a punch at one point during the brawl.

Fotu is in the No. 1 position in the video below.

Backwards cap and 94 jersey

The Herriman, Utah native did not play in a single game for the Utes this season.

