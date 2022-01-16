After the Saudi takeover, Newcastle wants Peter Kenyon, the former manager of Manchester United and Chelsea.

NEWCASTLE are keen to appoint Peter Kenyon as chief executive to their management team.

Former Manchester United and Chelsea boss Sir Alex Ferguson is a leading contender to lead the club off the field.

The new owners of the Toon want experience, and they’ve already groomed Dan Ashworth for a key role.

Kenyon, on the other hand, is thought to be the best candidate for CEO because of his organizational skills and ability to drive commercial growth.

Since leaving Chelsea, Kenyon has provided advice to a number of clubs, but this would be his first major position in a long time.

The Toon have been attempting to restructure their off-field squad.

Since Lee Charnley’s departure, Nick Hammond has played a key role in dealmaking.

At both United and Chelsea, Kenyon was in charge of transfers.

And Newcastle has been inundated with offers from agents — an area where they will need to improve in future transfer windows.

Meanwhile, the Toon’s on-field woes persist following a 1-1 draw with Watford at home yesterday.

In the second half, Eddie Howe’s side took the lead thanks to a wondergoal from Allan Saint-Maximin.

However, thanks to a late header from Joao Pedro, the points were shared at St James’ Park, leaving both clubs in a relegation battle.