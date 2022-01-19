After the team’s playoff loss, JJ Watt sends a heartfelt message.

Check it out: JJ Watt Sends Heartfelt Message Following Playoff Loss

JJ Watt has seen it all in his NFL career, but the Cardinals’ playoff loss to the Rams will be particularly difficult to swallow.

Arizona’s postseason came to a close much sooner than expected.

From start to finish, the Rams dominated the Cardinals, winning 34-11.

Watt and his teammates didn’t get the ending they hoped for.

But the veteran defensive lineman understands that’s just part of the game.

“Sport’s beauty and its beast.”

When everything goes right, you get to ride the waves and enjoy the highs, but you also have to bear the pain and take it on the chin when things go wrong and you experience the lows,” Watt wrote on Twitter.

“I adore and respect my teammates, as well as all of my supporters.”

